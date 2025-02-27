Community raises more than $50,000 for Boston shop owner after she breaks her leg

Roslindale gift shop owner grateful for outpouring of support after she broke leg

In the heart of Roslindale Village, a charming little gift shop has become much more than just a retail space.

The gift shop sells everything from cards and antiques to local artwork and homemade jams. But it's the genuine conversations and connections that keep customers returning.

When Joanne Rossman opened the store, Purveyor of the Unnecessary and the Irresistible, back in 2000, her vision was simple: she wanted it to be a place where people could visit and feel like family.

The 85-year-old has always been there for others. Whether offering a listening ear or a helping hand, she became a staple in the community.

But last month, a fall on a patch of ice changed everything. She broke a bone in her leg and crushed her ankle, and suddenly, the future of her beloved store was uncertain.

"My biggest fear was that I would be forced into retirement," she told WBZ. After 25 years of business, she thought she'd have to close the store for good.

But what followed was nothing short of remarkable. Rossman was met with an outpouring of love and generosity.

A fund was set up to help her, and in an incredible show of support, more than $50,000 was raised by people from all walks of life.

"I could get weepy, thinking about it," Joanne admits, reflecting on the overwhelming support she received from the community.

"People that I don't know have given money," she said. "People that I call 'honey' and 'darling' because I don't know their names have given money."

Stacey Richards, a friend, and employee of Rossman wasn't surprised at all by the support. "She has been part of this community. She has a presence in this community," she said. "I think people feel like it would be a huge loss if Joanne wasn't here."

For Rossman, the kindness and generosity are truly overwhelming.

"Talk about getting weepy. I could sob at the kind of generosity," coming from people that, whether familiar or strangers, have always felt like family.