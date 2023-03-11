Watch CBS News
Roslindale fire displaces family Saturday morning

BOSTON - A fire in Roslindale on Saturday morning has left five people without a home.

The fire broke out in a 1½-story home on Cedrus Street, and all companies responded for the heavy fire load. The Boston Cabinet of Community Engagement is assisting the family of five adults displaced by the fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. 

