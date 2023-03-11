Roslindale fire displaces family Saturday morning

BOSTON - A fire in Roslindale on Saturday morning has left five people without a home.

Heavy fire showing from 58 Cedrus in Roslindale. All companies working . A heavy fire load in 1.5 story dwelling pic.twitter.com/zR9GQLKABP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 11, 2023

The fire broke out in a 1½-story home on Cedrus Street, and all companies responded for the heavy fire load. The Boston Cabinet of Community Engagement is assisting the family of five adults displaced by the fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.