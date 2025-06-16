Roman Anthony hit his first career home run for Red Sox

Roman Anthony left the yard for the first time of his Major League career Monday night. The Red Sox prospect hit his first career home run as Boston kicked off a three-game series against the Mariners in Seattle.

Anthony went deep in the top of the first inning off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. With two outs and the bases empty, Anthony took a 2-2 sinker from the Seattle righty and deposited it 391-feet over the fence at T-Mobile Park to put Boston on top, 1-0.

Someone go get that ball!



Roman Anthony's first Big League dinger! pic.twitter.com/jXNYv7M6BN — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2025

The swing by the Anthony -- the top prospect in all of baseball -- should bring a smile to the face of Red Sox fans after an interesting 24 hours. Late Sunday night, after the team had completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees for its fifth straight win, Boston traded designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster move.

The shocking trade took one of the best bats in baseball out of the Boston lineup, which looked a lot different Monday night. Abraham Toro hit second in Devers' old spot in the lineup, while rookie Kristian Campbell was Boston's DH.

Anthony hit third in the order while playing right field in the series opener. He had been hitting out of the leadoff spot or No. 5 spot over his first six games in the Majors.

With Devers no longer in the mix, even more pressure will be on Anthony to perform at the plate. The rookie entered Monday's game just 1-for-17 at the plate, with his lone hit a two-run double in a 3-1 Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.