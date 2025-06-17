Red Sox beat Seattle for sixth straight win, first since Rafael Devers trade

By ANDREW DESTIN AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE - Top prospect Roman Anthony hit his first major league home run and Lucas Giolito struck out 10 in six innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Monday night.

Anthony gave Boston an early advantage during his seventh major league game, turning on a slider from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert - who was making his first appearance since coming off the injured list - for a solo shot in the first. It was Anthony's second career hit after being promoted to the big leagues June 9.

The Red Sox pushed across another run against Gilbert (1-2) in the third. Jarren Duran smacked a two-out triple and scored on a single from Abraham Toro. Gilbert was otherwise sensational, striking out 10 across five innings while yielding just three hits.

The Mariners, meanwhile, struggled to do anything against Giolito (3-1), who walked one and gave up all three of his hits in the third.

Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert and Aroldis Chapman finished the four-hitter. Chapman fanned all three batters in the ninth for his 13th save as the Red Sox won their first game since trading Rafael Devers.

Key moment

The Mariners loaded the bases in the third on three straight singles by Dominic Canzone, Ben Williamson and Cole Young. Giolito then struck out the top three batters in Seattle's lineup: J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh.

Key stat

Red Sox starters have combined for 19 consecutive scoreless innings over their last three games.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (5-4, 5.01 ERA) starts against RHP Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.39) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.