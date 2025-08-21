Roman Anthony crushed a homer and hit Yankees with epic bat flip in his Yankee Stadium debut

Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony introduced himself to the crowd at Yankee Stadium in a big way Thursday night. In his first big league game in the Bronx, Anthony crushed a two-run homer to give Boston some much-needed insurance in a 6-3 victory over New York.

With the Red Sox hanging onto a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth and David Hamilton on second base, Anthony gave Boston some breathing room with one swing of his bat. He saw only one pitch from New York reliever Yerry De Los Santos, and Anthony destroyed it.

Anthony demolished an 85 mph slider from De Los Santos and sent it 370 feet into the right field stands. It was a no-doubter of a homer, and put the Red Sox on top, 6-3.

Roman Anthony CRUSHES this ball to the second deck 😳 pic.twitter.com/VjtsXqg6oc — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2025

The rookie not only crushed the baseball, but he hit the Yankees with an epic bat flip before the ball landed in the second deck. It was the perfect mix of confidence and sass from Boston's 21-year-old phenom.

The Roman Empire!



Roman Anthony crushes a homer in his first career game at Yankee Stadium 💪 pic.twitter.com/huULenlGZj — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2025

Anthony went 2-for-5 at the plate in his first game at Yankee Stadium with a pair of runs scored and three RBI. He also had an RBI single in the top of the sixth that tied the game 3-3.

With Thursday's win, the Red Sox improved to 6-1 against the Yankees this season and can clinch the season series with one more win over the next three days. That would give Boston the playoff tiebreaker should the two teams finish with the same record. Boston currently sits just half-a-game back of New York for the top American League Wild Card spot after Thursday's win.

Red Sox win despite leaving 14 runners on base

Anthony's homer should give the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry a nice jolt, and Boston has to be hoping it wakes up its sputtering offense. Overall, Thursday was another frustrating night for the Boston bats.

The Red Sox won despite stranding 14 runners on base, the product of the team going just 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

At least the Red Sox got big swings late in the game. Nathaniel Lowe had another big swing for his new team as he hit a go-ahead double for Boston in the seventh, and drove in a pair of runs on the night.