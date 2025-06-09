Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, has reportedly been called up by Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony has finally been called up to the Major Leagues by the Boston Red Sox. The top prospect in all of baseball was promoted from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

The Red Sox haven't yet announced the move, but ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news early Monday evening. Anthony also confirmed it to WooSox reporter Katie Morrison-O'Day as he left Worcester on Monday.

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, has been called up to the Red Sox. From the man himself. pic.twitter.com/VwP5uBzyU4 — Katie Morrison-O'Day (@KatieMo61) June 9, 2025

Anthony is joining the Red Sox as the team opens a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He is reportedly batting fifth and will take the injured Wilyer Abreu's spot on the Boston roster, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 21-year-old Anthony is now joining Boston's other top prospects -- Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer -- in the big leagues. He's certainly earned the promotion with a red hot start for Triple-A Worcester, where Anthony was slashing.288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs, nine doubles, and 29 RBI over 212 at-bats. Most impressive, Anthony struck out just 56 times in his 265 plate appearances while drawing 51 walks.

His biggest swing in Triple-A came Saturday night, when Anthony crushed a 497-foot grand slam for Worcester -- the longest home run measured by Statcast this season.

The kid has looked ready for a while now, but the Red Sox didn't want to rush Anthony after an injury kept him out of the outfield to start the 2025 season. The team also wanted to make sure he'd play every day, which hasn't been a guarantee with a crowded in Boston.

"The timing is something, as an organization, we're going to decide when," Boston manager Alex Cora told WEEI last week. "Obviously, he's doing an outstanding job. He's getting better. He's not knocking at the door, he's knocking it down, let's be honest."

That door has now been knocked down by Anthony.

Who is Roman Anthony?

Anthony was drafted by Boston in the second round (79th overall) in the 2022 Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He was Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior when he led the Eagles to a second straight state and National title.

It didn't take Anthony long to climb up Boston's minor league system. He was promoted to Double-A Portland at the end of 2023, where he started in 2024, but was in Triple-A Worcester be season's end. Anthony made history with the WooSox, becoming the youngest Red Sox prospect to play in a Triple-A game in 46 years.

He was a monster at both levels in 2024, as Anthony slashed .291/.396/.498 line with 18 homers, 32 doubles, four triples, 65 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases over 119 total games between Portland and Worcester. It earned him a number of awards and accolades, as Anthony was named a Minor League All-Star, Portland's MVP, and an All-MiLB Prospect First Teamer. He was ranked the top prospect in baseball by season's end, a title he carried into the 2025 season.

Now Anthony will look to add to his trophy case at the Major League level with the Boston Red Sox.