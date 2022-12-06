Watch CBS News
Rollover crash on Interstate 95 results in major traffic delays during morning commute

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DANVERS – All lanes of Interstate 95 in Danvers were temporarily closed Tuesday morning following a rollover crash that seriously injured one person.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions so a MedFlight helicopter could land. 

There were heavy traffic delays as a result. 

The driver was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver was the only person in the Jeep when it rolled over.

No further information is currently available.

