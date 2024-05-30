Rolling Stones to play 100th concert in Gillette Stadium history Thursday night

FOXBORO – The Rolling Stones will help Gillette Stadium hit a major milestone Thursday night when the rock legends play the 100th concert in the venue's history.

Thursday night's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. Parking lots open at at 3:30 p.m.

Traffic impacts expected

Fans are urged to allow extra time making their way to the venue as the concert coincides with the weekday commute.

Fans will only be able to use I-95, I-495, or Route 140 to access Route 1 on the way to Gillette Stadium.

There will be traffic restrictions in place on local roads before and after the concert.

Rolling Stones history at Gillette Stadium

The Rolling Stones were a part of another important moment in Gillette Stadium history. On September 5, 2002, Mick Jagger and his bandmates performed the first concert ever at the stadium.

Thursday will mark the first time the Rolling Stones have performed in Foxboro since 2019. It will be their fourth overall performance at Gillette Stadium.

Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones kicked off their "Hackney Diamonds Tour" in Houston. It will make stops in 17 cities around North America.

Who is playing at Gillette Stadium this summer?

Gillette Stadium is hosting five high-profile acts this summer as part of its 2024 concert series.

Zach Bryan's "The Quitting Time Tour" comes to town June 26 and July 17. Metallica, Pink, and Kenny Chesney all have concerts scheduled for August in Foxboro.