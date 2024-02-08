Rodney Harrison not named a member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots

BOSTON -- Rodney Harrison has once again come up short in the Hall of Fame voting process.

The 51-year-old Harrison was not named as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 on Thursday night at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas.

This year marked the first time Harrison was a finalist, after being a semifinalist for three straight years. This year marked his 11th year of eligibility.

Harrison spent the first nine years of his career with the San Diego Chargers before playing for the Patriots from 2003-08. The Patriots won back-to-back Super Bowls in Harrison's first two seasons in New England.

In his career, Harrison recorded 1,206 tackles, 34 interceptions, 30.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns in the regular season. In 13 playoff games, he had 75 tackles with seven interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He's one of just two players in NFL history with 30 career interceptions and 30 career sacks; Ray Lewis is the other. Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.

For years, Harrison has clearly had the stats worthy of a spot in Canton:

As Pro Director, then head of Personnel w/ @Patriots I evaluated Rodney Harrison for 9-seasons when he was w/ the @chargers

His film & knowing him told me why we wanted to sign him at the #Patriots in '03

The film & these numbers remind me why he should be in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/6slUF9sety — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) December 9, 2023

He also had the support of the greatest coach in football history.

"Best safety I've coached. And there's a couple of other ones that I've coached that are in the Hall of Fame. Fantastic player, person, great competitor, could do it all. One of the most versatile players I've ever coached," Bill Belichick said. "I think he definitely deserves [Hall of Fame enshrinement]. This guy's a great football player and a great teammate."

Despite that, he has once again come up short in the voting, and he'll have to wait another year to have the chance to have his bust in Canton.