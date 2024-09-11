Spygate remains the "elephant in the room" for Robert Kraft's Hall of Fame bid

How did the Patriots, Mayo prove all the naysayers wrong in Week 1 win?

FOXBORO -- Why hasn't Patriots owner Robert Kraft been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? According to an investigation by ESPN's Don Van Natta, the Spygate controversy still looms large in Kraft's bid for a gold jacket.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles during Kraft's ownership, and he also played a major role in ending the 2011 NFL lockout. But despite his franchise's success on the field and all he has done for the game since buying the team in 1994, Kraft has been shut out of the Hall of Fame over the last 12 years.

Van Natta examined several other factors in his lengthy column titled, "'Winners write history': Inside Robert Kraft's 12-year Hall of Fame quest," which was published Wednesday morning on ESPN.com. Being pitted against coaches in the voting process played a part in Kraft's denial, but it seems as though the videotaping scandal of 2007 still weighs heavy on voters.

Still, Kraft not getting his spot in Canton is "a baffling, aggravating mystery" to his supporters, according to Van Natta.

Spygate is the biggest "Elephant in the Room" for Kraft's Hall of Fame bid

Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 and the Patriots were hit with a $250,000 fine -- and had to forfeit a first-round pick -- for the videotaping scandal in 2007. While Kraft distanced himself from the ordeal, voters still hold it against the Patriots owner, with some believing that he knew more about the controversy than he let on.

"Some voters believe he was part of the biggest cheating scandal in NFL history," a veteran Hall of Fame voter told Van Natta. "That's a very tough one to overcome."

"It's the elephant in the room," one voter said of commissioner Roger Goodell ordering the videotapes to be destroyed without demanding a full investigation on the matter.

It's interesting that an ESPN investigation is revealing this, given ESPN went above and beyond to blow Spygate out of proportion. But that was not mentioned in Wednesday's column.

One voter also pointed to Kraft being charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in 2019 -- charges that were later dropped -- after visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

"We probably need to put a little distance between the massage parlor and the Hall of Fame," said one voter.

"The Dynasty" didn't help Kraft's cause

The recent 10-part documentary series "The Dynasty" was criticized for being extremely pro-Kraft and very anti-Belichick. Kraft denied that he was heavily involved in the production of the series, but if it was made to help his Hall of Fame cause, it's having the opposite effect with some voters.

"When told about Kraft's hidden stake in "The Dynasty" book and documentary, a handful of Hall of Fame voters said that it might impact their consideration of Kraft, and that it won't do him any favors," wrote Van Natta. "One anti-Kraft voter said simply, 'I'm not surprised.'"

The Hall of Fame push has been a little too much for some voters

Patriots public relations man Stacey James has been at the helm of Kraft's Hall of Fame push, and each year he's been told it's "only a matter of time" before Kraft is enshrined. That has only prompted James to push harder with each rejection.

"A dozen Hall voters, who rarely discuss their deliberations, told ESPN that each time Kraft was snubbed, the campaign on his behalf became more urgent and inventive," wrote Van Natta.

But it's gotten to be too much for some voters. One longtime voter told Van Natta that hey were "repelled by the push." Another has urged James and Kraft's supporters to "go lightly" with their campaign.

"Subtlety goes a long way," said one voter.

James has told voters that he will not be doing any more lobbying, according to Van Natta.

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame enshrinement was "insulting" to Kraft

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long been a nemesis of Kraft, as the two have been feuding over who has had a bigger impact on the NFL.

Dallas hasn't won a Super Bowl -- or been to an NFC Championship -- since 1995. But Jones got his call to the Hall of Fame in 2017, which angered Kraft and many others around the league.

"He hasn't been to the NFC title game in two decades and he gets in?" Kraft told a confidant, via Van Natta. "How does that work?"

A total of 16 NFL owners are in the Hall of Fame, with five of them being enshrined since 2000. Among those owners with a bust in Canton, only Steelers owner Dan Rooney matches Kraft's six Lombardi Trophies.

Easier path for Kraft this year

Kraft has a good shot at earning his gold jacket this year. The Hall of Fame committee made a big change in August that separates coaches and contributors, so Kraft will no longer be competing against coaching favorites Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren this year.

Kraft's candidacy will once again be considered by the Hall of Fame committee in early October.