Robert Kraft fires up TD Garden crowd during Bruins-Panthers Game 5

BOSTON -- Robert Kraft always likes to remind people that before he owned the Patriots, he was a fan of the Patriots. And while he probably won't ever own the Bruins or the Celtics, he's spent this week proving that fandom of Boston sports.

Kraft was sitting courtside on Tuesday night for the Celtics' unfortunate Game 5 collapse against the Atlanta Hawks. But the 81-year-old didn't let that outing prevent him from heading right back to TD Garden on Wednesday night to watch the Bruins try to eliminate the Panthers in Game 5 of their series.

During a commercial break late in the second period, Kraft appeared on the video board at the Garden, and the crowd immediately responded with a raucous roar. Kraft fed off those emotions and got up out of his seat to wave a rally towel to fire up the home crowd even more.

Robert Kraft is here. pic.twitter.com/4SJxUFyKkp — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 27, 2023

Kraft figures to be busy over the next few nights with the NFL Draft, so he's making sure to get his Boston sports outings in while he can.