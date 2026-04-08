Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, Logan Mankins named finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

This year's finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame were announced on Wednesday, with one very familiar name topping the nominees as Rob Gronkowski appears in the voting for the first time.

The Patriots Hall of Fame Committee recently met to whittle down its list of candidates three. Now, fans will decide between Gronkowski, kicker Adam Vinatieri, and offensive lineman Logan Mankins to select who will receive their red jacket at this summer's ceremony.

Fans can vote on the Patriots website through 11 p.m. on April 28. The newest member of the team's Hall of Fame will be announced later that week.

Last year, wide receiver Julian Edelman topped Vinatieri and Mankins in the voting. He was inducted alongside former head coach Bill Parcells, who was fast tracked by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Gronkowski, likely considered the favorite in this year's voting, played nine seasons in Foxboro. He accumulated 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns with New England, making the Pro Bowl five times and First Team All-Pro honors four times.

The superstar tight end won three championships in New England. After retiring for the 2019 season, Gronkowski joined Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and went on to win a fourth Super Bowl.

Gronkowski, who officially signed a one-day contract last year to retire a member of the Patriots, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

Vinatieri has already earned his place in Canton, learning in February that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Considered the most clutch kicker in NFL history, Vinatieri won three Super Bowls in New England and a fourth with the Indianapolis Colts.

His 1,158 career points rank second in Patriots franchise history behind only Stephen Gostkowski's 1,775.

Mankins, one of the best Patriots offensive linemen ever, played his first nine seasons in New England after being selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

A 3-time team captain, Mankins earned First Team All-Pro in 2010. The guard earned seven Pro Bowl appearances during his career.

This is the fourth straight time Mankins has been a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame.