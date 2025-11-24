RMV warns of text scam threatening Massachusetts drivers over "unpaid traffic violation"

The RMV is warning of a text message scam that's currently targeting Massachusetts residents.

The text claims to be a "Final Notice" for an unpaid traffic violation. It says failing to make a payment "will trigger enforcement actions," which include a suspension of the driver's license and registration, sending the driver's account to collections with fees of up to 35%, and "legal action and credit reporting, which may harm credit."

The message then directs drivers to avoid penalties by clicking on a link that resembles an official government website.

The RMV said it will never send texts seeking money for fines and other transactions. The agency only accepts payments made in person or on the official RMV website.

"Scam artists often create urgency to manipulate members of the public into paying fees which are fraudulent and we urge everyone to be vigilant when they receive a communication stating they owe money," Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement. "Please delete texts stating you owe money and alert friends and family members to this scam so our most vulnerable residents can avoid being taken advantage of."

The RMV said customers should also be aware of texts or emails claiming to be from MassDOT that say the driver owes money for tolls. Earlier this year an EZDriveMA text message scam resurfaced, saying drivers owed money for unpaid E-ZPass tolls.

You can report suspected scams to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office or the Federal Trade Commission.

