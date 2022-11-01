Watch CBS News
RMV inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers now in effect

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Starting Tuesday, the RMV will be changing the way it gives out inspection stickers in Massachusetts. The change affects only those who wait too long to get their car inspected. 

Drivers are used to getting a sticker that displays the month the new inspection occurred.   

Going forward, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection. Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker.

The RMV said these changes will help make sure cars get inspected every year.

People who get their cars inspected on time or before it's due will not be impacted by the change.   

A month ago, the RMV also switched from printed inspection reports for cars that pass to digital reports. Vehicle owners can access their report by going online to Mass Vehicle Check. Those who fail their inspection will still get a printed report. 

