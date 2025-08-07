Get to know RJ Luis Jr., the former Big East Player of the Year acquired by the Celtics

The Boston Celtics made another cost-cutting move Tuesday, trading away forward Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz. Boston included a pair of second-round picks to subtract Niang and his $8 million contract from the books, and in return, received undrafted guard/forward RJ Luis Jr. as part of the deal.

Luis Jr. did not hear his named called during the 2025 NBA Draft following a solid two-year run at St. John's and one season at the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot-7 swingman signed a two-way deal with the Jazz after signing as an undrafted free agent, and will likely spend the majority of his rookie season in Maine for the G League Celtics.

But with the Celtics a team in flux with Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury and an offseason of salary-slimming trades, just about anyone could carve out a role on Joe Mazzulla's club in 2025.

Here's what you need to know about RJ Luis Jr., one of the newest members of the Boston Celtics.

Luis Jr. started his college career at UMass

After a strong high school career at Mt. Zion Prep Academy in Lanham, Maryland, Luis Jr. spent his first year in college at UMass. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as a freshman, and shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from three. His strong play for the Minutemen earned him Atlantic 10 All-Freshman team honors.

Luis Jr. had two great seasons at St. John's

After his one season at UMass, Luis Jr. transferred to St. John's to play under former Celtics coach Rick Pitino. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Red Storm, as he knocked down 42.2 percent of his shots overall but only 20 percent from downtown.

Luis Jr. really broke out as a junior when he averaged 18.2 points off 43.9 percent shooting overall and 33.6 percent from three-point land. He also put up 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. He led all players in the Big East with 10 double-doubles, and the big season earned Luis Jr.'s both Big East Player of the Year and Second-Team All-American honors.

He knocked down 229 shots for St. John's last season, which were the most by a Red Storm player since Marcus Hatten in 2002-03.

Luis Jr. was benched by Rick Pitino at the end of an NCAA Tournament game

Luis Jr.'s college career did not end on a high note, as Pitino benched him for the final five minutes of St. John's 75-66 loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Luis Jr. struggled offensively throughout the game, and finished with just nine points off 3-for-17 shooting.

Things got testy between Pitino and reporters after the loss when the coach was asked about benching his star player.

"You know he was 3-for-17. You know he was 0-for-3 [from 3]. So, you're answering our own [question]," Pitino said after some prodding by reporters in Providence. "I'm not going to knock one of my players."

Luis Jr. struggles with his 3-point shot

While Luis Jr. is a gifted scorer, he struggled from downtown throughout his college career. His 34.8 percent from three at UMass as a freshman was the best he shot from long distance in college. His three-point percentage dipped to 20 percent his sophomore year on 1.7 attempts per game.

He attempted 3.9 threes per game as a junior, but only knocked them down at a 33.6 percent clip. Over his three college seasons, Luis Jr. hit only 31.4 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

What can Luis Jr. bring to the Celtics?

Luis Jr. comes into the NBA as a solid finisher and defender. If he can develop his three-point shot, he could become a quality two-way wing for the Celtics.

He didn't play in the Summer League due to a knee injury, and it's unclear if the injury will linger into training camp. He is the third Celtics player on a two-way contract for next season, joining Miles Norris and second-round pick Max Shugla.