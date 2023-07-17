Richard Hanson, Newton man accused of killing his wife following restraining order, due in court

Newton man charged with murdering wife after she filed restraining order

NEWTON - Richard Hanson, the Newton man accused of killing his wife two days after she filed a restraining order against him, will be in court Monday.

Hanson, 64, is charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, Saturday night at their home on Brookline Street.

Investigators said a teen called 911 from the home just after 8 p.m. to report the "ongoing assault."

When police got to the house, they found Nancy Hanson with what they said were "blunt force injuries." She was rushed to Brigham and Women's Hospital where she died.

Police sealed off the Hanson home on Brookline Street in Newton, July 15, 2023. CBS Boston

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Richard Hanson hit her "multiple times" with "one or more objects." He was held in police custody over the weekend.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause as blunt force trauma. District Attorney Marian Ryan said more charges are likely.

Richard Hanson will be arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

"The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the children who live in the home," a DCF spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.