Newton man Richard Hanson charged with murdering wife Nancy after she filed restraining order

NEWTON - A Newton man was charged with murdering his wife Saturday night, just 48 hours after she had filed a restraining order against him.

Richard Hanson, 64, is accused of striking his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, with several different objects. Police swarmed the home on Brookline Street Saturday night after a child in the home called 911.

The medical examiner ruled Nancy Hanson died from blunt force trauma.

Richard Hanson has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Statement from Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller:

"Last night we had another horrific tragedy in Newton as violence ended in the murder of a wife in her Brookline Street home.

I know I speak for everyone in Newton when I say my heart goes out to the woman's family and friends.

The woman who was murdered appears to be the victim of domestic violence. The victim's husband was arrested at the scene by Newton police officers after responding to a 911 call and he remains in the custody of the Newton Police Department.

Relationship violence is all too prevalent in our country and Newton is no exception."