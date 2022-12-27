Rich Hill signing with Pirates for age 43 season

BOSTON -- Veteran left-hander Rich Hill is continuing his career into his age 43 season, but he won't be doing it with the Red Sox.

Hill agreed to a one-year deal for $8 million with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, according to Jeff Passan and Jon Heyman.

A native of Milton, Hill spent last season with the Red Sox - his fourth stint with the team. He made 26 starts, going 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP. That was his highest ERA since his work out of the Cleveland bullpen in 2013, and it was his highest WHIP since 2014. Yet as he approaches his 43rd birthday in March, he still found a new employer in the big leagues.

Hill played at Milton High School and also played in the Cape Cod Baseball League when he was in college at Michigan. He made his major league debut with the the Cubs, and he's played for the Orioles, Red Sox, Indians, Angels, Yankees, A's, Dodgers, Twins, Rays and Mets. And he'll now be adding 12th major league cap to his collection.

In his career, Hill is 82-59 with a 3.85 ERA in 350 appearances (221 starts) over 18 years.