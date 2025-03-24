Woman with autism found after 4 days in car in Rhode Island; caregiver now facing charges

A Rhode Island caregiver is facing charges after the woman in her care went missing for four days and was found alive in someone's car.

Cranston Police said Roberta Gerard reported 45-year-old Linda DaLomba missing on March 19. DaLomba has autism, is nonverbal and lives in a group home in Lincoln. Gerard allegedly told police she last saw DaLomba inside the Burlington Coat Factory but after viewing surveillance video, she allegedly told police she made up the story.

Linda DaLomba in a photo. CBS Boston

Missing woman found in car

Police said Gerard then admitted DaLomba went missing from her car after she went inside to heat up some food.

Police from several departments, including the FBI and State Police, searched for DaLomba for four days. On Sunday afternoon, a resident on Pond Street in Cranston called police said he found DaLomba, alive, inside his SUV. Police believe she had been inside for an "extended period." She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.

"She appears to be in pretty good health at this point, we're just ecstatic that she was found alive," said Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist. "You can imagine when we got that call what it was like."

Caregiver charged

Gerard, 43, was arraigned on several charges, including abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult for with severe impairment, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty and false report of a crime. She was released on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Warwick on Monday morning.

Roberta Gerard in a mugshot provided by the Cranston Police Department. Cranston Police Department

"We are grateful for the support from the community, especially from the caregiver network, who assisted in our efforts and kept Ms. DaLomba in their thoughts and prayers," said Winquist in a statement.