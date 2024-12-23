Patriots considering benching Rhamondre Stevenson amid running back's fumbling issues

Patriots put up a fight vs. the Bills, but same old issues pop up in second half

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has a fumbling issue. Again.

It has head coach Jerod Mayo contemplating another benching for New England's lead back.

Stevenson lost a fumble for the third time this season in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. Early in the third quarter, right after Buffalo scored a touchdown to tie the game 14-14, Stevenson let Greg Rousseau punch the ball loose on a second-down carry. The Bills recovered at the New England 42-yard line, and got a 50-yard Tyler Bass field goal to take a 17-14 lead.

It was Stevenson's seventh fumble of the season, which leads the NFL among non-quarterbacks. He said after the game that it's not a confidence issue, and the problem has a simple solution.

"I need to hold the ball," Stevenson said in the New England locker room. "I'm very confident right now. I just need to hold the ball. It's very simple."

Later in the game, Stevenson was involved in another play where the ball ended up on the ground. Buffalo recovered in the end zone to take a 24-14 lead.

Drake Maye sent a backwards pass to Stevenson deep in New England territory, but threw the ball before Stevenson was ready and the play could really develop. Stevenson let the ball bounce off his hands as Rousseau came in to lay a big hit on the running back, and since it was a backwards throw, the ball was live. Buffalo's Taron Johnson recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, deflating any chance the Patriots had at a huge upset win.

"It's a pass we complete all the time in practice," said Stevenson. "I just think me and [Maye] need to get on the same page."

That play wasn't really on Stevenson, as Maye threw a bad pass and right tackle Demontrey Jacobs completely whiffed on his cut block on Rousseau. Maye was given a fumble in the box score, but Stevenson didn't get another carry the rest of the way.

Stevenson was having a pretty good day up until he put the ball on the ground, and finished with 60 yards on his 12 carries. He scored his eighth touchdown of the season early in the second quarter to give New England a 14-0 edge, and also had a 13-yard reception for the afternoon.

But Stevenson has now fumbled three times in the last five games, though Sunday was his first lost fumble since Week 4.

Mayo contemplating another benching for Stevenson

This is not the first time this season that the Patriots have given thought to benching Stevenson because of his ball security issues. After Stevenson fumbled in each of the first four games of the season -- losing two of them -- Antonio Gibson got the start at running back for New England in Week 5 against the Dolphins.

During his Monday morning video conference with reporters, Mayo said the team would discuss another benching for Stevenson leading up to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

"I think everyone understands how important the football is. We're a team where we cant turn the ball over," said Mayo. "We have to go back and talk about it as a staff, but it's definitely a possibility.

"We all stand behind Rhamondre. Unfortunately, right now, the ball is on the ground too much," added Mayo.

Stevenson only fumbled four times over his first three seasons in the NFL and lost only two of those. But after signing a four-year, $36 million contract with the Patriots over the summer, ball security has been a big issue for the running back.

Gibson had 28 yards on his 10 carries against the Bills on Sunday, and has 434 yards on 96 carries (good for a 4.5 yards per attempt average) on the season. The first-year Patriot has also caught 19 of the 22 passes that have gone his way for 186 yards.