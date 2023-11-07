Patriots focused on better execution ahead of Week 10 trip to Germany

FOXBORO -- A mid-season road trip can really do wonders to bring a team together. And at 2-7 and currently occupying last place in the AFC, the New England Patriots could certainly use a team-building trip.

How about a nearly 4,000-mile excursion for their next game? The Patriots will do their thing in Foxboro on Wednesday and Thursday, but after Thursday's practice behind Gillette Stadium, the week will get really interesting.

That's when the Patriots will hop on a flight and head to Germany, where they'll take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second NFL game to be played in Germany this season, following last week's Chiefs victory over the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium.

For at least a pair of Patriots, this trip will be their first excursion out of the country.

"It's going to be pretty cool. I've never been to Germany, never really been out of the country anywhere," admitted running back Rhamondre Stevenson. "It's going to be fun to play in front of the German fans."

"I'm excited. I've never been outside of the country, so it will definitely be different for me," added Demario Douglas.

While the setting will be much, much different on Sunday, the focus remains the same for New England's rookie receiver.

"Playing the Colts," Douglas responded when asked what he's looking forward to the most during this trip. "Most definitely playing the Colts."

There won't be a ton of time for fun after the Patriots land in Germany Friday morning (losing six hours in the process), though they will make sure that they soak up the sights leading up to Sunday's game.

But this is a business trip, and the Patriots really need to focus on football after yet another disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium last weekend. It was New England's second straight defeat, and their fifth loss in the last six games.

All of those losses are wearing thin on everyone around Foxboro, with Bill Belichick's job security being called into question for the first time in decades. But if you're worried that these Patriots are getting complacent in their losing ways and accepting defeat before a game even kicks off, Stevenson said that is not the case.

"I'm never going to get used to losing. I think we have good character on our team so I don't think that's the case," he said.

Mental mistakes and missed plays continued to plague the team. At least this trip will give them plenty of time to stick together (or be stuck together) and sort it all out in hopes of putting a winning product on the field come Sunday.

"Just everybody pulling together. It takes all 11 guys on offense, defense, and special teams," Stevenson said when asked about the keys to a mid-season turnaround. "Everyone working together and doing what they're coached to do, believing in their ability and playing ball at an elite, elite level.

"It's just execution," Stevenson added. "Doing what we know how to do individually and putting it all together; 11 guys on one play doing the right thing. It's guys having laser focus on each play and being consistent with it."