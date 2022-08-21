Revs fall 4-0 at CF Montréal, return home to begin three-game homestand next weekend

MONTREAL (NE Revolution) -- The New England Revolution (8-8-10; 34 pts.) fell to CF Montreal (14-8-4; 46 pts.), 4-0, on Saturday night. New England returns home to begin a three-game homestand in Foxborough on Sunday, August 28 against the LA Galaxy.

Homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević made his first MLS start in the match, playing the full 90 minutes after he logged 22 minutes in his league debut on Wednesday night at Toronto. He was one of two Revolution Academy products in the starting lineup along with forward Justin Rennicks.

Midfielder Tommy McNamara made his 200th career MLS appearance on Saturday, 71 of which have come with the Revolution. Matt Polster also reached a milestone, earning his 125th regular season start in MLS.

Montreal scored twice in the first half and added to their lead with a goal in the 55th minute. Montreal tacked on a goal from the penalty spot. The loss ended New England's five-game unbeaten streak and also snapped the club's run of 573 minutes without conceding a goal from open play.

The Revolution return home next weekend to open a stretch of three home matches in eight days, beginning Sunday, August 28 against LA Galaxy. The match at Gillette Stadium kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.