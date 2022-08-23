Revolution sign Ignacio "Nacho" Gil -- the younger brother of Carles Gil

FOXBORO -- The Revolution are adding another Gil to the mix. New England has signed midfielder Ignacio Gil -- the younger brother of reigning MVP and Revolution All-Star Carles Gil.

New England signed Gil -- who goes by "Nacho" -- to a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 season. He'll occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his visa and ITC.

Revs supporters could soon enjoy a "Gil-to-Gil" connection on the pitch, which could really break bad for New England's opposition.

"Nacho Gil is a talented midfielder and will be a very good addition to our roster. His experience and knowledge of our team should allow him to make a quick transition to our team," said Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We look forward to welcoming Nacho to the New England Revolution."

The younger Gil is making his move to Major League Soccer after playing his entire career in Spain. He spent the last two seasons with FC Cartagena of the Spanish Segunda Division, appearing in 60 matches across all competitions. During the 2021-22 La Liga 2 season, Gil suited up for 21 league matches and an additional three appearances in the Copa del Rey, registering one goal.

The Gil brothers will be the third pair of brothers to play together on the Revolution, joining Alexi and Greg Lalas in 1997 and Dauda and Ibrahim Kante in 2003.