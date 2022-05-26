Revolution fall to NYCFC in extra time 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup

JAMAICA, N.Y. - The New England Revolution fell to New York City FC, 0-1, after extra time at Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John's University in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday night. Despite a six-save performance from Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović to keep the game scoreless through 90 minutes, NYCFC's Santiago Rodriguez broke through for the game's lone goal in the 94th minute.

The Revolution shift focus back to the MLS regular season ahead of a home meeting with the Philadelphia Union this Saturday, May 28 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET start airs locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV (Rhode Island), and CoziTV (Western Mass.), as well as on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio (Portuguese).

Bruce Arena deployed a rotated lineup for the Round of 16 contest, featuring 10 changes from New England's latest MLS win on May 21. Petrović recorded his second start of the Open Cup campaign and made an early impact with a stunning double save in the 12th minute, as the Serbian denied a pair of point-blank attempts to keep the match scoreless. Petrović logged another close-range stop in the 59th minute and finished the night with six saves.

Esmir Bajraktarević, announced as the club's latest Homegrown Player signing on Monday, made his first team debut with a start in the midfield. The 17-year-old recorded a shot on target in the 44th minute when he directed a cross from Justin Rennicks on frame, but the attempt was saved. Revolution II defender Ben Reveno also made his first team debut, earning the start at center back.

Bajraktarević was one of seven Revolution players who made their U.S. Open Cup debuts on Saturday, along with Reveno, Jon Bell, Gustavo Bou, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Maciel, and recent U-22 Initiative signing Dylan Borrero. This marked Borrero's second appearance with New England since arriving at the club earlier in May, while Bou played in a second straight game since returning from injury and nearly tied the game in the 119th minute with a headed shot on frame.