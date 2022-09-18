Revolution Fall to CF Montreal, 1-0; two games left in season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (9-12-11; 38 pts.) were defeated by CF Montreal (18-9-5; 59 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night in front of a season-high 35,455 fans at Gillette Stadium. With two games remaining in the 2022 MLS regular season, the Revolution will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 1 at home against Atlanta United FC.

In New England's penultimate home match of the season, forward Justin Rennicks returned to the starting lineup for his career-high 11th start of the campaign. Rennicks produced the hosts' first chance of the night in the 12th minute when he rolled a pass into the path of Matt Polster, whose low shot was saved by Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza. Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou combined for another opportunity in the 21st minute, but Gil's effort sailed over the net.

Dylan Borrero and Giacomo Vrioni each notched substitute appearances in the second half as the two continue to work back to full fitness after lengthy injury absences. Bruce Arena inserted the 2022 newcomers as substitutes just past the hour mark of the match, marking their first appearances at home since July. Vrioni logged one shot, while Borrero registered one chance created.

Montreal scored the game's lone goal in the 72nd minute on a counter-attack, with Alistair Johnson slotting home a pass from Romell Quioto. Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made two saves, both in the second half. New England came close to equalizing in the 89th minute as Vrioni broke through the defense and sent a left-footed shot high of the frame.

New England is off next weekend for the international break before hosting Atlanta United FC on Saturday, October 1 to close out the home slate. The regular season finale at Gillette Stadium kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

MATCH NOTES

With the loss, the Revolution drop to 11th place in the Eastern Conference with two games to play in the regular season.

The Revolution had a crowd of 35,455 on hand for Saturday's match, the club's highest attendance since July 14, 2018 vs. LA Galaxy.

Bruce Arena made three changes to his Starting XI from Tuesday's match at Houston Dynamo FC, with Jon Bell, Christian Makoun, and Justin Rennicks starting in place of DeJuan Jones, Maciel, and Wilfrid Kaptoum. Jones missed the match with an upper leg injury.

Dylan Borrero made his first appearance since July 16, playing 27 minutes and registering one chance created.

Carles Gil added a team-high three chances created to raise his league-leading total to 107 on the year. With one more key pass, Gil will match his 2019 total of 108 chances created, according to Opta.

Giacomo Vrioni made his third consecutive appearance since returning from injury, recording one shot in a 26-minute outing.

Matt Polster registered team highs in tackles won (3), duels won (5), and interceptions (3) while completing 38 of 42 passes in a 90-minute effort.

Homegrown Player and forward Justin Rennicks made his first start since August 28, logging 64 minutes and finishing with two chances created and nine recoveries. Rennicks now has career highs with 16 games played and 11 starts this season.

Andrew Farrell notched team highs in recoveries (11) and clearances (4) in his 299th MLS regular season start.