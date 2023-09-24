Revolution clinch playoff spot, come back for 2-2 draw vs. Chicago Fire FC

FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution are back in the MLS playoffs. After a D.C. United loss early Saturday clinched New England's spot in the postseason, the Revs battled back to earn a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire FC later in the evening.

Despite a tumultuous stretch recently -- both on and off the pitch -- New England his now heading back to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

"That's the main goal – to get in the playoffs and give yourself a chance," interim head coach Clint Peay said after Saturday's draw. "But we're not satisfied. We want to get the highest seed that we can possibly have to secure homefield advantage in the playoffs to the best of our ability."

The Revs currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with 49 points after 29 games with five matches left. Columbus (30 games played), Philadelphia (29), and Atlanta (31) also have 49 points on the season and have clinched playoff spots.

As for Saturday night, Tomás Chancalay gave New England a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match, only to have Chicago's Brian Gutiérrez even things up 90 seconds later. It stayed that way until the second half, when Gastón Giménez put the Fire ahead in the 54th minute.

Revolution captain Carles Gil didn't let Chicago hold the lead for long though. He pulled the Revs even in the 59th minute with his team-high ninth goal of the season.

Capiii makes it count pic.twitter.com/7Bi8hldlGJ — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 24, 2023

Gil finished New England's three-game road trip with two goals and assist, and is now up to 22 goal contributions on the season, which is tied for sixth-most in MLS.

The Revolution are now 3-6-6 on the road this season, with two away games remaining on the schedule: Oct. 7 at Orlando City SC (second place in the Eastern Conference) and Oct. 14 at Nashville SC (currently in seventh in the East, five points below the Revs).

New England is home next weekend, hosting Charlotte on Sept. 30 at Gillette Stadium. The club is 10-0-4 on its home turf this season, the only team with an unbeaten home record in MLS this season.