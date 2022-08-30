"No one cares at all": Families still homeless after fire at Revere apartment building

REVERE - Garina Derdha says her family needs help now. "My son was begging me to go home. It's not easy for our son living in one room," she cried.

She is one of nearly half a dozen families still waiting for temporary housing after a fire in the Waters Edge Apartments on Ocean Ave in Revere. It's been two months and she still has not received any help or financial assistance from property management to find a new place to live.

"I am hoping to find a place, we are still looking because we have no other options. The building says we can't do anything for you," she said. On Monday she returned to the building along with her 3-year-old son to grab her mail.

Garina Derdha and her son were forced out of their Revere apartment after a fire CBS Boston

Fighting back tears, she says she and her husband have spent $10,000 in living expenses since the fire. "We are so stressed," she cried.

A court has ordered the owners of the high-rise apartment building to offer temporary housing for at least five residents by Sept 1, which the owner's attorneys appealed.

Waters Edge released a statement saying, "We understand how challenging this has been for our residents and are committed to doing everything we can to get them back into the building as quickly as possible."

Those words mean nothing to third floor resident John Hall who came to collect his belongings Tuesday. He's also spent thousands of his savings going from hotel to hotel. "About six grand. I am not moving back here because this whole incident just proves exactly who they are," Hall exclaimed.

Waters Edge management says they plan to repair the building and bring everything up to code. But there is no set deadline as to when that will be completed. Meanwhile many of the residents who lived there have to continue to fend for themselves and their funds are running low.

Garina clings to the love of her family as she loses hope that help will come soon. "Because nobody can help you for anything when you are in trouble and no one cares at all," she cried.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept 8th.