Revere mayor files for receivership of Water's Edge

REVERE - Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo filed an emergency request for receivership of a condemned high-rise on Wednesday.

fire took place on June 21, displacing all of the residents, and the building was condemned by inspectors. Since then, tenants say they have not received a $750 relocation fee or their deposits back from property management company Carabetta Properties.  

A city inspectional services team plans to conduct an investigation of the building's condition.

There is a long history of safety issues at the Water's Edge building, according to a statement by Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo earlier this month. Arrigo said Carabetta Properties has been issued 70 fines since 2004. The city has also moved to foreclose on three properties owned by the Carabetta family for $1.9 million in outstanding taxes.

Arrigo said he plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funding as an emergency fund to help displaced residents find new permanent housing. A meeting will be held next week for displaced residents to update them on progress and relocation efforts.

"We will take every legal action possible against Carabetta for ignoring their legal obligations and total disregard for human dignity and decency as landowners and property managers in our city," said Arrigo.   

First published on July 14, 2022 / 2:36 PM

