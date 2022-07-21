Revere mayor "appalled" over judge's decision on high-rise damaged by fire

REVERE - More than 100 residents of the Water's Edge building in Revere still have no idea when or if they will be able to move back into their homes.

Residents say they were forced to pack up and move out of the building about two weeks after a fire broke out on an 11th floor deck of the building on June 21. That's when city officials determined the building was unsafe and condemned it. "They give you five to ten minutes to take your clothing from the building. Where you gonna go? I don't know?" one angry resident told us.

Lawyers for the City of Revere took building owners, Carabetta Properties, to court Wednesday, but were not able to convince the judge to allow the city to take control of the high-rise to make the repairs. "I am completely frustrated by it, disappointed, appalled," Mayor Brian Arrigo said.

Instead, the judge told Carabetta and the city to work out a plan to bring the building up to code and report back during a hearing in August. In court, the judge said she wanted the building inspected before that court date.

Carabetta released a statement that seemingly points the blame at the city.

The owners have diligently pursued all efforts to repair this building, even without the full cooperation of various city officials, and will seek to do so, until all repairs have been made in accordance with all building codes.

Mayor Arrigo denied any lack of cooperation. "We have been working with them," he said describing efforts by the city's inspectional services team and public safety officials.

Carabetta has a long history of code violations. The city took them to court back in 2018 after an I-Team investigation showed residents were stranded in their apartments because the elevators were shut down by the state because of safety reasons. They were eventually repaired.

Residents say Carabetta has not refunded their security deposits or their July rent. The company also has not paid a $750 relocation fee required by law. After a meeting with residents, Mayor Arrigo said the city paid that money to residents and promised to do more. "It starts with the check that should have been given to them by Carabetta," Arrigo said. "That's not one and done, we will continue to be there for the residents."