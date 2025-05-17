Hair salon in Massachusetts aims to make their clients feel confident while giving back

Newton hair salon raises money for pediatric cancer while empowering its clients

A salon in Newton, Massachusetts is doing more than just haircuts as they empower their clients to look and feel their best.

At Rêve Salon in Newton Centre, co-owners Kristina Zgonis and Janna Urman are friends turned business partners.

"We love making women look beautiful, confident and feel great about themselves," said Zgonis.

The word "rêve" means "dream" in French and the name is fitting because opening a salon of their own was a lifelong dream fueled by family tradition.

"I'm a third-generation hairstylist," said Urman. "I grew up in a family of hairdressers. My dad was a barber, my mom was a hairdresser."

Their mission goes beyond a cut and color. Zgonis and Urman said it's all about empowering their clients to look and feel their best for a good cause. The salon recently dedicated an entire Sunday, opening on a day off, to raise money to fight pediatric cancer, with 100% of the proceeds from haircuts that day going to the Boston Children's Hospital.

"It's very special to us, we're trying to give back to the community as much as we can," said Urman.

For Zgonis and Urman, seeing clients walk out with a smile makes it all worthwhile.

"We love to cater to all ages of women because we have young teens to middle aged to older women clientele," said Zgonis. "We really love making them feel beautiful and confident."