Massachusetts restaurants help those stuck with just partial SNAP benefits

Dozens of restaurants across Massachusetts have stepped up to help feed their communities as the Trump administration agreed on Monday to pay part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

Alfredo's Italian Kitchen in Lynn is offering free large pizzas to anyone impacted, no questions asked.

"Starting this Tuesday, people can just walk in or call and we're going to give a free large cheese pizza," owner Thayer Demaidi said. "Just walk in, show your card, no questions asked."

He said it's the least he can do for a community that has long supported his family business.

"We're part of this community, and when our neighbor struggles, we show up," Demaidi said.

Restaurant supporting food pantries

In Wellesley, Alta Strada is among more than 20 restaurants participating in a Charles River Regional Chamber initiative to support food pantries during the shutdown.

"From times of need, from disasters to COVID. People always step up to help other people, and it's wonderful to see," said Alta Strada manager Guy Neil.

From now until Nov. 26th, participating restaurants will donate up to 25% of their gift card sales to Spoonfuls, a Newton-based food recovery nonprofit. They are calling it "Give Cards Give Back."

"During the pandemic, folks went to restaurants and got takeout to help them and they've been supportive of them," explained Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber. "So, I know our restaurant owners felt very passionately about being able to help people. They understand food. They understand how important it is to the lives of people."

Spoonfuls CEO Ashley Stanley said the donations will help them deliver food directly to local pantries and community programs.

"We take food that's otherwise being thrown away or unused and put that right into the social service stream," Stanley said. "We want to make sure they can keep their shelves stocked no matter what."

Reibman encouraged other restaurants across the Commonwealth to join in the initiative.

"We just should not stand by and watch people be hungry. Not in a country that's this wealthy," Reibman said.

To find a full list of participating restaurants and more information on how to join the initiative, visit the Charles River Regional Chamber website.