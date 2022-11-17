Researchers say drinking green tea may help protect your brain

BOSTON - Drinking green tea may be another way to protect your brain against cognitive loss.

Patients with Alzheimer's disease develop an accumulation of amyloid plaque in their brains, but it is still not completely clear what triggers this disease process, though reactivation of a herpes virus may play a role.

Researchers at Tufts University built brain tissue models of herpes-induced Alzheimer's disease and discovered that compounds in green tea and resveratrol, found in grapes and nuts, helped reduce plaque formation and protected neuron function.

We don't know for sure that simply drinking green tea or eating nuts and grapes will have a significant effect on brain health, but scientists will certainly continue to investigate.