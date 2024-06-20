Watch CBS News
Study shows new treatment for lymphoma doesn't require chemo

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found a new treatment for lymphoma that is not chemotherapy. 

The recent study focused on a non-chemotherapy treatment for people with aggressive B-cell lymphoma that has come back or is no longer responding to standard treatments. 

In a clinical trial involving 50 patients, the combination of five drugs shrank tumors substantially in more than half -- in about a third of patients, the tumors disappeared entirely. At two years, a third of the patients were still free of disease.

Researchers hope adding other drugs to the mix can provide even better outcomes for patients.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 6:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

