Study shows new treatment for lymphoma doesn't require chemo

BOSTON -- Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found a new treatment for lymphoma that is not chemotherapy.

The recent study focused on a non-chemotherapy treatment for people with aggressive B-cell lymphoma that has come back or is no longer responding to standard treatments.

In a clinical trial involving 50 patients, the combination of five drugs shrank tumors substantially in more than half -- in about a third of patients, the tumors disappeared entirely. At two years, a third of the patients were still free of disease.

Researchers hope adding other drugs to the mix can provide even better outcomes for patients.