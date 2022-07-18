More than 50 beagles rescued in Virginia are coming to Massachusetts

SALEM - More beagles are coming to Massachusetts after being saved from a breeding facility in Virginia.

The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem are bringing more than 50 beagles to Massachusetts, including eight that are pregnant.

"We're focusing on bringing the Beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley.

The organizations believe that at least some of the new beagles will be made available for adoption the week of July 25 and interested adopters can apply via neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.

The MSPCA and the NEAS plan to make four more dog transporting trips to Virginia in the next month. MSPCA

They are also accepting donations to help care for the beagles. "It's not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering," Keiley said.

They plan to make four more dog transporting trips to Virginia in the next month.