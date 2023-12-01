Report: Red Sox "have turned their attention" away from Shohei Ohtani

BOSTON -- For the past several months, multiple reports have indicated that the Red Sox were going to be players in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. Yet on Friday, a report suggested that Boston is no longer a player in that race.

ESPN's Jeff Passan provided an update on the Ohtani free agency, and he said that the Red Sox are one of at least three teams that have seemingly moved on from their pursuit.

"The field for Ohtani's services has winnowed," Passan reported. "The Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, who were among the initial group of suitors, have turned their attention to other players, sources said."

Passan said the Dodgers, Cubs, Blue Jays and Angels remain in the mix to sign Ohtani.

Earlier offseason reporting suggested the Red Sox were "a real threat" to sign Ohtani, who reportedly loves Boston and has a "fondness" for Fenway Park.

Passan did add that the Red Sox are "among the favorites" to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto, along with the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Cubs. Passan said the Japanese pitcher could cost between $200 million and $250 million. Yamamoto is a three-time MVP of the Pacific League, and he's won the Triple Cown for three straight years.

In seven seasons for the Orix Bufaloes, Yamamoto is 75-30 with a 1.72 ERA and a 0.915 WHIP.