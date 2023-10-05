Report: Red Sox considered a "real threat" to sign Shohei Ohtani

BOSTON -- Coming off consecutive last-place finishes in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox are in need of some major moves on the roster. Acquiring Shohei Ohtani, the biggest baseball star in the world, would certainly qualify as one.

Whether or not the team ultimately makes a move on Ohtani in free agency will be seen this winter. But for now, another log can be added to the fire that's creating some smoke regarding the possibility.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that executives around the league believe the Red Sox are "a real threat" to sign Ohtani.

"Shohei Ohtani and the Red Sox are starting to be linked more and more," Heyman wrote. "One executive with an interested team said he believes they are a real threat."

Earlier this offseason, longtime baseball reporter Peter Gammons said that Ohtani was interested in Boston in part because the Japanese star has a strong relationship with the CEO of New Balance, which sponsors Ohtani and is headquartered in Boston. Heyman also made the New Balance connection in his report.

Heyman listed the Cubs, Angels and Dodgers as teams that could make a run at signing Ohtani, while noting that Ohtani "doesn't love pitching in Yankee Stadium."

Ohtani won't pitch in 2024 as he recovers from a torn UCL, but he is expected to hit next year. That figures to impact his contract on the open market, which was already going to be a complicated calculation for any team seeking to sign the two-way star.