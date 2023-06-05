Report: Patriots signing WR Ed Lee out of URI

Will Celtics alter strategy to get over title hump? And are Patriots in a better place this year?

BOSTON -- The Patriots are adding another undrafted rookie to their roster.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, wide receiver Ed Lee out of the University of Rhode Island is signing with the Patriots. Reiss noted that Lee grew up as a Patriots fan.

A nice New England college football story is unfolding: University of Rhode Island WR Ed Lee has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per a source.



Lee, who has been a Patriots fan since he was 8, will fill one of the team’s two open roster spots. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2023

Lee is listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds on URI's website, which notes Lee earned Second Team All-CAA honors as a receiver and Third Team as a punt returner last year. He caught 56 passes in 2022 for 908 yads with five touchdowns, and he also averaged 11.3 yards on his 14 punt returns.

Previously this offseason, Lee had been given an invite to Patriots minicamp, but Reiss' report indicated that the team has been impressed by Lee enough to make an official deal.

Other UDFAs on the roster include QB/WR Malik Cunningham, linebacker Jourdan Heilig, and tight end Johnny Lumpkin.