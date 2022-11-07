Report: Pandemic learning loss could one day cost Massachusetts students billions

Study: Mass. students may lose billions in future earnings from pandemic learning loss

BOSTON - Learning loss accumulated during the COVID pandemic could prove very costly in the long run for Massachusetts students.

Researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities found that students in the state have missed out on 75% of a school year's worth of math, and 41% for reading.

Boston students lost 85% of a year in math learning and matched the state for reading loss, while Worcester students lost 85% of a year in math and 57% in reading.

An analysis by The Boston Globe determined that all that learning lost could cost Massachusetts kids over $21 billion in future earnings - roughly $23,840 per student.

Massachusetts leaders estimate it could take five years to recover the lost learning, according to the newspaper.