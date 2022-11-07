Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Pandemic learning loss could one day cost Massachusetts students billions

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Study: Mass. students may lose billions in future earnings from pandemic learning loss
Study: Mass. students may lose billions in future earnings from pandemic learning loss 00:22

BOSTON - Learning loss accumulated during the COVID pandemic could prove very costly in the long run for Massachusetts students.

Researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities found that students in the state have missed out on 75% of a school year's worth of math, and 41% for reading. 

Boston students lost 85% of a year in math learning and matched the state for reading loss, while Worcester students lost 85% of a year in math and 57% in reading.

An analysis by The Boston Globe determined that all that learning lost could cost Massachusetts kids over $21 billion in future earnings - roughly $23,840 per student.

Massachusetts leaders estimate it could take five years to recover the lost learning, according to the newspaper. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 9:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.