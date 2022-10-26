Report: Mac Jones will start for Patriots vs. Jets

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick refused to tell the assembled media on Wednesday which quarterback would be his starter for this week's game against the Jets. But word got out to at least one reporter that it will be Mac Jones.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that Jones took about 90 percent of the first-team reps at practice and will start on Sunday in New Jersey.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022

Jones was also removed from the Patriots' injury report, indicating that he's recovered from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.

"Yeah, I plan to start every game that I've ever played in," Jones said at his press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "So whether that was, you know, in peewee football or third string at Alabama. I always try to prepare as a starter, and you know, like I always say, if it's one snap or 70, I'll be ready to go and that's all you can do, right? You can't really control anything else."

Jones added this: "I work really hard and put myself in position to do that. And yes, I think I deserve that."

Jones, of course, started Monday night's game but was pulled after throwing an interception on his third drive. Bailey Zappe entered the game and immediately led two touchdown drives, but he finished his night with two interceptions as the Patriots lost 33-14 to the Bears.

The high ankle sprain caused Jones to miss three games before returning Monday night vs. the Bears.

Jones wouldn't confirm or deny the report of him starting, but reiterated that he's approaching the game as if he will start.

"I don't really care whether they tell me or not. I think it's important that I'm ready to go," Jones said. "Just like Zappe is ready to go and Garrett [Gilbert] is ready to go. So it's the same way every week. You want to prepare as a starter, and when it's your chance to go out there and play, then you want to go out there and play really well."