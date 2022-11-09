Report: Charlie McAvoy expected to play for Bruins on Thursday night

BOSTON -- Two weeks ago, Brad Marchand returned to the ice a lot earlier than was expected after undergoing offseason surgery. On Thursday night, Charlie McAvoy is expected to do the same.

McAvoy will make his season debut on Thursday night -- dependent on how he feels -- according to Frank Seravalli.

Subject to the usual disclaimer of feeling well tomorrow and final clearances: #NHLBruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is expected to make his season debut tomorrow night against #Flames.



He underwent left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization surgery on June 3.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 9, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bruins placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers in order to send him to AHL Providence, an indication that the Bruins were clearing a roster spot for McAvoy.

McAvoy and head coach Jim Montgomery spoke on Wednesday, with neither committing to an exact return date. Montgomery only stated that McAvoy will be playing within a week.

"McAvoy is checking a lot of boxes," Montgomery said. "He's getting close."

McAvoy expressed a happiness with being ahead of schedule, as his original return date was around Thanksgiving.

"Just internally feeling good about where we are, and those are conversations that we have. As far as checkmarks and things like that, I'd just say that we feel really good about where we're at," McAvoy said. "So, we're getting excited."

The sixth-year D-man played in 78 regular-season games for Boston last year, setting career highs in goals (10), assists (46) and time on ice (24:38) while finishing fourth in Norris voting and earning a spot on the NHL Second All-Star Team.

Last October, he signed an eight-year, $76 million extension that will keep him with the Bruins through the 2029-30 season.

The Bruins have obviously fared well without McAvoy thus far, compiling an 11-2-0 record. Now, they're set to add their best defenseman to the mix a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.