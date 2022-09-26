Watch CBS News
Rep. Clark introduces Babies Act to support new mothers

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark has introduced a bill that would help support new mothers before and after they give birth.

The bill, called the Babies Act, would expand access to birth centers and midwives for Medicaid recipients. 

It's estimated around 7 million women in the US live in maternity care deserts, where no hospital or provider offers obstetric services, or maternity care is limited, according to the March of Dimes. 

"What does that turn into? Skyrocketing rates in the United States for infant and maternal mortality, 60% of those deaths are absolutely preventable," said Clark. 

The bill is said to have bipartisan support. 

A pilot program run through the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services found birth centers had better birth outcomes and cost savings. 

