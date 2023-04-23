Rep. Jim McGovern: GOP handling of debt ceiling "all-time high in recklessness and stupidity"

BOSTON – Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's "playing games" with the debt ceiling "represents an all-time high in recklessness and stupidity" as negotiations have yet to produce a solution.

McGovern, a Democrat from Worcester and ranking member of the House Rules Committee, discussed the debt ceiling stalemate during a conversation with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

"The bottom line is playing games with the debt ceiling represents an all-time high in recklessness and stupidity. This is serious. This is about paying our bills, bills that have already been accumulated," McGovern said. "When Trump was president, Democrats went along and increased the debt ceiling three times. Not because we agree with his policies. We thought his tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations was unconscionable. It added trillions to our debt. But we did it because it's the responsible thing to do."

McGovern said Republicans should use the budget process to set spending priorities and not hold up a debt ceiling agreement.

"If you want to fight about spending priorities, it is in the appropriations process and the budget process," McGovern said. "To default on our debt, to not live up to the full faith and credit of the United States is a disaster. He's playing a very dangerous game."

The Democrat also spoke about his recent comments suggesting the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas "must resign."

Keller @ Large: Part 2