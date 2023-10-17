Gen Z now renting clothes to save some money and the planet

Gen Z now renting clothes to save some money and the planet

SOMERVILLE - Gen Z'ers are leading the way in a growing trend in fashion. They are flocking to clothing rental services to bump up their back-to-the-office wardrobes while saving money and the planet.

For Maya Freed of Somerville, the whole experience feels like Christmas once a month when her box arrives from Nuuly.

"You see the things online and then you see them in person and it's the best feeling in the world," she said. "For the next month, this stuff is mine!"

For $98 a month, renters can choose six pieces from an online selection of thousands of items from brands like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People and Levi's.

"I got this sparkly long sleeve for a disco cowboy western themed birthday party," Maya explained. "Then I got to send it right back."

After a month, users zip up the case and ship it back to Nuuly and wait for a new box to arrive.

"It's all stuff that I truly never would have purchased otherwise, and the best part about it is that I feel like I'm doing something good because they send you clothes that other people have worn."

For Maya, the freshly dry-cleaned clothing that has been already loved by another user means less guilt over the impact fast fashion has on the environment.

According to Princeton University, the fashion industry is responsible for more annual carbon emissions than all the international flights and maritime shipping combined.

It is an issue that is on the top of Nuuly executives minds.

"The tote itself is reusable," explained Sky Pollard of Nuuly. She said each zippered delivery tote is used for about 40 round trips. "That's saving so many cardboard boxes," Pollard told WBZ.

She said they are also conscious of using as many environmentally gentle cleaning methods as possible.

"We're really cognizant of how much water we are using," Pollard said.

Nuuly is one of the leaders in the expanding space of clothing rental companies with industry analysts expecting brands like Nuuly, Rent the Runway and Armorie to nearly double sales from $1.6 billion this year to $2.3 billion in 2028.

For Maya, it's also about her own bottom line. "I had a wedding in June, I rented a $200 dress and sent it back."

If she really loves something she can purchase it at a discount or navigate to the retailer and buy one new. "I only purchase things that really speak to me," she said holding up a soft beige sweater that says Bowie 1973. "Nuuly allows me to buy clothes that I feel like I will have for a long time, I feel really good in, and I can push my boundaries," she said.