Remaining Venezuelan migrants expected to leave Joint Base Cape Cod this week

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's office said the remaining Venezuelan migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod are expected to leave the facility this week.

Last month, 49 migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard. They were later transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod where they have received housing and other services.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying the migrants to Martha's Vineyard. He's been named in a class-action lawsuit in the case.

The woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been identified by CNN and the New York Times as Perla Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent who was discharged last month after serving 20 years in the U.S. Army.

Baker's office said Tuesday there are currently 35 individuals and family members at the facility. Fourteen people have already left for other housing opportunities.

"It is anticipated that the remaining residents will depart JBCC this week as additional transitional housing opportunities are finalized," the Baker administration said in a statement.

"We are incredibly grateful for so many of our partners who've mobilized to help the folks sheltering at Joint Base Cape Cod," acting MEMA director Dawn Brantley said. "I especially want to thank the professionals at Father Bill's & MainSpring for the tremendous expertise and compassion that they brought to this response. Their team has worked hard, around the clock from day one to ensure that day to day operations and service provision run smoothly. We are fortunate and very grateful they are part of this team."