Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard identified as former counterintelligence agent

By Nick Giovanni

CBS Boston

BOSTON - The woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been identified by CNN and the New York Times as Perla Huerta.

According to the Times, she's a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent who was discharged last month after two decades in the U.S. Army.

Within the first few days of the migrants arriving on the Vineyard last month, several told attorneys representing them they were guided onto the planes by a woman named Perla.

A migrant who says he helped recruit the group that traveled from Texas to Massachusetts told CNN Huerta offered him clothes, food and money to go find passengers.

He claims she gave him $10 McDonald's gift cards to give to the migrants and told him they were going to be given shelter, were going to get help with the language and those who had children were going to study.

According to the Times, investigators believe she was sent from Tampa to Texas in order to fill the planes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken credit for those flights. He's been named in a class-action lawsuit in the case. 

Nick Giovanni is a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 6:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

