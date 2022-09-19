Lawmakers say Joint Base Cape Cod will stay open for migrants from Venezuela for as long as necessary

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts officials said Joint Base Cape Cod will stay open as long as needed to assist about 50 migrants from Venezuela who were flown to Martha's Vineyard last week.

State representatives Dylan Fernandes and Julian Cyr spoke to reporters after visiting the temporary shelter that was set up so the migrants could be moved from Martha's Vineyard to Barnstable.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Florida Gov. Ron Desantis charted private planes to take the migrants from Texas, through Florida, to Martha's Vineyard – without warning any local government officials they were coming.

Fernandes and Cyr said the migrants are grateful for the shelter while receiving meals, housing, and medical services.

According to the lawmakers, all of the migrants have met with immigration attorneys and have been processed by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Two of the migrants may leave the base as soon as Monday to meet up with family members in New York, they said.

According to Fernandes and Cyr, there have been discussions about enrolling six children from the group into Bourne Public Schools.

Both lawmakers called the situation a "political stunt," saying the migrants felt they were being "kidnapped." According to Fernandes and Cyr, one migrant told them he was informed he was flying to Washington, D.C. before instead being flown to Martha's Vineyard.