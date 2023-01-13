Police looking for Reina Morales Rojas of East Boston, last seen November 26 in Somerville

Police looking for woman last seen November 26 in Somerville

BOSTON - State and Boston police are looking for help finding a woman from East Boston who has been missing for nearly two months.

Reina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting out of a vehicle on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office released a photo of her Thursday, hoping to generate leads in the case.

Reina Morales Rojas Middlesex District Attorney's Office

They described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4328 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-897-6600.