Reducing dementia risk may be as simple as putting down the phone and taking a nap

Putting down the device could help in fighting dementia

Putting down the device could help in fighting dementia

Putting down the device could help in fighting dementia

BOSTON - Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Try turning off your devices and taking a nap.

In a new book, a Canadian expert on artificial intelligence says that to nurture our minds and reduce the risk of dementia, we should focus on real intelligence rather than artificial intelligence.

In other words, we should put down our smartphones and instead take an afternoon nap to refresh our memories and rejuvenate our bodies. Instead of relying on Google for quick answers, we should be playing "brain games," doing memory exercises, and engaging in activities that use all of our senses.

He says artificial intelligence can't hold a candle to the human brain in terms of capacity, storage, longevity, and efficiency, but we need to nurture our greatest asset through healthy lifestyle choices and daily brain stimulation.