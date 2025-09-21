Red Sox fans say their tickets were resold without permission after disappearing from MLB Ballpark app

Red Sox fan says her tickets disappeared on MLB app and were resold without her knowledge

Red Sox fans were surprised to arrive at Fenway Park and discover that the tickets they had on the MLB Ballpark app had disappeared and been resold without their permission.

Nancy Morrisroe has been a season ticket holder with her friend since 2007. She said that at this game she had been using her friend's seat and that the app had her tickets, but when she arrived, the tickets were gone. She immediately called her friend.

"I said, 'Can you recall them and forward them back to me?' He said, 'There is no recall button; it shows I forwarded them to you,'" Morrisroe said. She said that her husband heard other people at the ballpark talking about the same issue.

Red Sox tickets gone from MLB Ballpark app

MLB said it had received several reports of fans arriving at games and saying that their tickets had been resold out from under them. The MLB received widespread reports of significant data breaches on other popular platforms, but there was no evidence of a breach of its systems. They did issue an apology to fans.

"Bad actors then have utilized leaked or stolen credentials from other websites in efforts to access the accounts of MLB fans. We are working tirelessly to address this matter and protect our fans," the MLB said in a statement.

The MLB recommends that fans reset their passwords to something new and unique to the app, but that's not enough for fans. Morrisroe said that the app needs two-factor authentication.

"I finally was able to delete the ballpark app, reinstalled it. Created a brand-new password between the Pittsburgh and Yankee game, and I lost my ticket. It's still gone. It was still gone. It's not a password issue. There needs to be some sort of safeguard in place," she said.

Morrisroe says she misses the days of paper tickets.

"Oh my goodness, I loved getting those tickets," she smiled.