Red Sox reportedly sign righty reliever Chris Martin to two-year deal

BOSTON -- The Red Sox entered the offseason in need of a lot of help in the bullpen. On Friday, they added a big righty to the mix.

Boston has reportedly signed reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 6-foot-8 right-hander pitched for the Cubs and Dodgers last season, and was pretty lethal out of the L.A. bullpen to close the year.

Martin tossed 24.2 innings over 26 appearances for the Dodgers, allowing just four runs while striking out 34 batters. He pitched two scoreless innings in the postseason, earning a save in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

Martin won a World Series with the Braves in 2021, sporting a 3.95 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 43.1 innings during the regular season. He allowed just a single run in the postseason with Atlanta, and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Over his seven-year MLB career -- in which he's pitched for the Rockies, Rangers, and Yankees in addition to the Braves, Cubs, and Dodgers -- Martin owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 270 appearances. He's walked just 34 batters over 251 innings, and has never issued more than six free passes in a season.